SHINE Marks One-Year Milestone For Ilumira With Global Growth, Strategic Expansion, And A Vision For The Future Of Nuclear Medicine

Company reports rapid commercial growth, reaches customers in 19 countries, and prepares for next phase of innovation with EMA submission and SPECT acquisition

JANESVILLE, Wis., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a nuclear fusion company with a platform in medical isotope products, announced a year of exceptional growth and strategic expansion as IlumiraTM (n.c.a. lutetium-177) marks its first anniversary in the global marketplace. Since launching in June 2024, Ilumira has delivered strong commercial growth, shipped to 19 countries, and achieved over 95% on-time, in-full delivery – all while expanding its distribution network across Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Ilumira Lights the Way for Cancer Therapy

SHINE celebrates Ilumira's first anniversary with strong commercial growth, global expansion, and strategic moves including EMA submission and SPECT acquisition positioning for nuclear medicine leadership.

Ilumira is reliable, high-quality n.c.a. lutetium-177 that is made in the US from start to finish. Ilumira is the game-changer in cancer therapy. We're the only U.S. manufacturer with a reliable, weekly supply of high-quality Lu-177, produced right here in Wisconsin. Our advanced production process ensures unmatched purity and efficacy, exceeding international standards for reliable supply.

SHINE's Ilumira is produced in the company's Cassiopeia facility in Janesville, Wisconsin.

SHINE celebrates Ilumira's first anniversary with strong commercial growth, global expansion, EMA submission

Post thi

Ilumira pairs with cancer-targeting molecules to deliver radiation directly to tumors, offering patients a more focused and less harmful way to treat cancer. SHINE is one of the only U.S.-based manufacturers of this critical isotope, and its proven reliability and high purity are earning trust across the global nuclear medicine community.

"What excites me most about Ilumira's first year is knowing it's already making a difference for cancer patients around the world," said Greg Piefer, SHINE's founder and CEO. "Every shipment represents hope. And with a global customer footprint, we're helping expand access to life-saving therapy with the quality and reliability this industry and these patients need."

Delivering Impact Through Precision and Performance

SHINE supplies Ilumira for usage at cancer treatment centers, in clinical trials, and at research institutions around the world. Customers include Blue Earth Therapeutics, WARF Therapeutics, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. The company is also supporting the development of other targeted radiopharmaceuticals including from GlyTherix and from Antelope Surgical Solutions. Since its launch, Ilumira has helped advance breakthrough research, including a University of Wisconsin–Madison study that demonstrated a 100% survival rate in kidney cancer models with 8–20x greater efficacy in vivo compared to other compounds in development.

"The consistently high purity and reliability of SHINE's Lu-177 have allowed us to conduct our studies with a level of precision difficult to achieve before," said Dr. Reinier Hernandez, Assistant Professor of Medical Physics and Radiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ilumira's consistent quality, high specific activity, and purity have established it as a best-in-class option for oncologists, radiopharma innovators, and researchers alike.

Performance and Production at Scale

SHINE produces Ilumira at its Cassiopeia facility in Janesville, Wisconsin with capacity for 100,000 doses per year and potential expansion to 200,000. The facility's consistent performance and scalable output ensure SHINE can meet rising demand for n.c.a. Lu-177 with confidence.

Since its commercial debut, Ilumira has delivered:



Global Reach: customers in 19 countries and 4 continents

Reliability: >95% on-time, in-full delivery

Growth: strong revenue increase from 2024 to projected 2025

Distribution: partnerships with Modawina Medical Company, Primo Biotech, and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Quality: High-purity product enabling breakthrough research and therapeutic progress

Strategic Expansion: EMA Application and SPECT Acquisition Announcement

SHINE submitted a centralized Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to market Ilumira across the EU and entered a definitive agreement to acquire the SPECT radiopharmaceutical division of Lantheus, a trusted provider of diagnostic isotopes used in millions of procedures each year. These two moves position the company as a comprehensive provider of therapeutic and diagnostic isotopes, expanding global access while accelerating commercialization of SHINE's growing product portfolio.

The acquisition vertically integrates SHINE into the Tc-99m generator business and strengthens distribution for upcoming isotopes such as molybdenum-99. Together with the company's Chrysalis production facility, expected to begin operations as soon as 2027, SHINE is building a robust foundation for long-term leadership in nuclear medicine.

SHINE's pipeline includes high-demand isotopes such as terbium-161 and molybdenum-99, supported by strategic U.S. and European partnerships. In 2024, the company secured $32 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's NNSA and €10.5 million alongside the University Medical Center Groningen to accelerate isotope development and supply.

About SHINE

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors.

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED