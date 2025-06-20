Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting For The Hadley, A For-Rent Villa Community In North Port, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, hosted a ribbon cutting for The Hadley, a new 268-unit luxury for-rent villa community in North Port, a booming city located on Florida's west coast between Tampa and Fort Myers. Resident move-ins began in February, with construction completion expected in February 2026.

"Welcoming residents to The Hadley is a proud moment for our team," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "This community offers a unique rental experience with single-story layouts, private entrances and upscale finishes. The Hadley introduces a refined housing option to North Port, tailored to those seeking upscale comfort and convenience."

Located at 3000 S Sumter Blvd. near Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 41, The Hadley is a 25-acre community that showcases Thompson Thrift's luxury for-rent villas designed to offer the comfort and privacy of a single-family residence. With private front door entries and private outdoor patios, these homes feature spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts with 10-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, timeless tile backsplashes, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, large walk-in closets, undermount sinks, private yards, detached garages, full-size washer and dryer, high-speed internet access and smart thermostats.

Community amenities at The Hadley also include a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, community grilling areas, pickleball court, one dog park, pet spa with grooming station, billiards and shuffleboard, StarbucksTM coffee bar, 24-hour emergency service response, and a user-friendly resident mobile app for rent payment, submitting service requests, community feed and more.

The community sits adjacent to Heron Creek Towne Center, which is home to Publix and a handful of other retail and food options. Close proximity to I-75 and U.S. Highway 41 provides residents with easy access to additional retail and dining options in nearby Sarasota and Fort Myers, as well as major employers such as Sarasota Memorial Health Care, Sarasota County School District, ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and PGT Innovations.

At the ribbon cutting, visitors were able to tour the model and explore the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. As part of Thompson Thrift's ongoing commitment to community engagement, they presented a check to local non-profit Loveland Center to aid their efforts in helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up residential and select mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

