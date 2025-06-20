CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES JUNE CASH DISTRIBUTION
|
|
|
Underlying Sales
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes (a)
|
|
Average Price
|
|
|
Oil
(Bbls)
|
|
Gas
(Mcf)
|
|
Oil
(per Bbl)
|
|
Gas
(per Mcf)
|
|
Current Month Distribution
|
|
11,000
|
|
66,000
|
|
$62.83
|
|
$4.89
|
|
Prior Month Distribution
|
|
13,000
|
|
72,000
|
|
$67.18
|
|
$5.80
|
|
(a)
|
Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.
Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $91,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $4,786,000, including accrued interest of $1,281,000.
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee excess costs increased by $72,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $72,000.
For more information on the Trust, including the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, please visit our website at .
SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty TrustWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment