Fides Onehub Wins Top Honor For Cross-Border Payments Excellence

Global Finance uses a multi-tiered assessment process - which includes input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research - to select award winners. Profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and the extent to which organizations have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision are all taken into account.

"Driven by digital advancements and demand for visibility, the Treasury and Cash Management sector is rapidly evolving," said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. "Corporations seek integrated platforms with automation and AI, while financial institutions offer innovative solutions for efficiency and transparency. The Treasury and Cash Management Awards recognize those excelling in this changing landscape."

Fides supports treasury and finance professionals with a powerful platform that offers centralized visibility and control over multibank account reporting and payments - anytime, anywhere. Fides ONE Hub unites account reporting and payments capabilities into a single interface. It incorporates Fides' latest innovations while providing access to a curated ecosystem of third-party financial tools, helping organizations streamline treasury workflows, enhance agility, and accelerate strategic growth. With robust security, seamless integration, and real-time data, Fides empowers corporates to confidently manage cash, liquidity, and risk on a global scale.

"Managing cross-border payments remains a significant challenge for many organizations," said Philip Anklin, Chief Growth Officer at Fides. "At Fides, we take great pride in helping our clients simplify this complexity with solutions that bring real, measurable value. Being named Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates once again is a tremendous honor - one that underscores the trust our clients have in us and the dedication of our entire team."

Fides continues to earn recognition for its market-leading treasury and finance solutions, delivering award-winning results for both the company and its clients. Fides recently received the 2025 TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity for the fifth time.

Innovation, impeccable service and customer-centricity are at the core of everything Fides does. In December 2024, the company became the first multibank provider to be included in the Swift ISO 20022 Payments Initiation Rulebook after achieving ISO 20022 Migration readiness status. In March 2025, Fides introduced ONE Pool , a sophisticated cash pooling solution that simplifies and optimizes liquidity management across banks through a centralized structure.



Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure Fides ONE Hub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

