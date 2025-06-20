LGI Homes Announces Boone Trail Village: A New Community Offering Peaceful Living In Lillington, NC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LILLINGTON, N.C., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is proud to introduce Boone Trail Village, an inviting new home community in charming Lillington, North Carolina. Located in Harnett County between Raleigh and Fayetteville, Boone Trail Village offers the perfect blend of small-town charm and modern convenience, with 111 thoughtfully designed homes planned at full build-out.

Lillington is a welcoming town of approximately 5,000 residents, and is ranked #2 in a list of“Best Places to Live in Harnett County” according to Niche.com . Its location in Lillington puts Boone Trail Village homeowners close to everything they need. From grocery stores and schools to scenic outdoor escapes, this community offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature, while being just minutes from major amenities.

Residents will enjoy easy access to beloved local attractions like Raven Rock State Park, Lillington River Park, the Boone Trail Community Center and Library, and the Broadway Zoological Park. Plus, nearby Downtown Fuquay-Varina offers a vibrant mix of restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and local shopping.

At Boone Trail Village, homebuyers can choose from a variety of spacious floor plans designed to fit a range of lifestyles and needs. Boone Trail Village features the premium CompleteHome PlusTM package, offering stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Smart home upgrades like a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and programmable thermostats add comfort and convenience. Each home in this community showcases stunning stone and brick accents paired with a charming covered front porch, blending style and functionality. Set on spacious homesites ranging from half-an-acre to over two acres, these homes offer plenty ozf room to enjoy both indoors and out.

Available plans include:



Taylor: 1,584 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2 bath

Perfect for indoor-outdoor living, the Taylor offers a spacious layout with seamless access to the rear deck and a cozy covered porch for relaxing evenings.

Clayton: 1,964 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2.5 bath

The Clayton stands out with its large two-car garage and an open-concept design that flows effortlessly from the living area to the outdoor spaces.

Marie: 1,988 sq. ft., 4 bed / 2 bath

Designed with functionality in mind, the Marie includes a dedicated mud room for added convenience and organization, perfect for busy households.

Lee: 2,070 sq. ft., 4 bed / 2.5 bath

Offering two levels of thoughtfully designed space, the Lee features an upstairs laundry room for easy access near the bedrooms.

Craven: 2,397 sq. ft., 4 bed / 2.5 bath Ideal for families, the Craven includes a bright breakfast area and keeps all bedrooms upstairs for added privacy and a quiet retreat.

With affordable pricing, an easy buying process, and budget-friendly monthly payments, Boone Trail Village makes it easier than ever to achieve homeownership in a serene, picturesque setting.

Homes at Boone Trail Village start in the $360s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call our expert New Home Consultants at (866) 846-4416 ext. 1002 to find the home and lifestyle they've been dreaming of.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

