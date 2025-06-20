Texas Housing Market Slows In 2025, But Investor Buyers Remain Active

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deer Park, TX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Texas real estate market cools, it's beginning to rebalance. Inventory is increasing, price growth is slowing, and homes are staying on the market longer, especially those that need updates or are priced too high.

Some sellers are succeeding, but others face extended timelines and fewer offers. Despite this, a consistent group of buyers, including local investors and off-market buyers, remains active across the state.



Inventory Rising, Pricing Softening



According to the Houston Association of Realtors' May 2025 Housing Market Update, single-family home sales in Houston increased by 6.8% year-over-year, with over 9,000 homes sold. Pending sales also rose nearly 20%, indicating renewed activity. However, this increase coincided with a 35% jump in active listings from last year, reaching their highest level since 2007.



At the same time, the average home price in Houston fell by 0.7% to $438,230, while the median price decreased by 1.2% to $339,425. Other Texas markets, such as Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio, are seeing similar trends: more homes available, longer days on the market, and buyers approaching with caution.



Homes in Need of Work Struggle Most



Move-in-ready homes in desirable neighborhoods are still selling, but those needing repairs or cosmetic updates are struggling. Buyers are less willing to overlook issues and are more sensitive to pricing than in previous peak years.



Lisa Martinez, founder of TX Cash Home Buyers , points out that even in areas with strong demand, many homes are remaining unsold.“We've noticed that even in areas where buyer interest is strong, some homes just aren't moving as quickly as expected,” Martinez said.“It's usually not about the neighborhood-it's about price, condition, and how the property is positioned.” She adds that some sellers who initially list their properties often return after experiencing price reductions or failed contracts.



Off-Market Buyers Still Filling the Gaps



Investors and cash buyers, while less visible in MLS reports, are still actively purchasing homes across Texas. This is especially true for sellers who want to sell a home that needs repairs or prefer a more flexible, simple option over a traditional listing.



These off-market transactions often occur when:



The home is inherited and needs work

The seller is relocating and wants a quicker close

The property doesn't qualify for traditional financing The seller wants to avoid open houses, repairs, or delays

TX Cash Home Buyers continues to make off-market purchases across the state when pricing and condition fit today's market realities. The company often works with homeowners looking for a quicker or simpler way forward.“We completely understand why sellers want to try the open market first,” Martinez added.“But if the home sits or the deal falls through, we're here as a backup plan-and sometimes we're the simpler option from the start.”



What Texas Sellers Should Know



For Texas homeowners considering their options in 2025, several trends are emerging:



Inventory is up, creating more competition

Price expectations need to reflect current market trends Off-market buyers are still active but are evaluating deals more carefully

Knowing these is key to avoiding long listing times, price reductions, or surprises during the sale process. Some sellers will succeed on the open market, but others will benefit from exploring other options, especially when repairs, timelines, or uncertainty make a traditional sale more complicated.



CONTACT: TX Cash Home Buyers Deer Park TX 77536 United States 281-595-7550