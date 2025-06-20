Bioplastics Market Projected To Reach US$94.824 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 14.57%

The bioplastics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% from US$48.049 billion in 2025 to US$94.824 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bioplastics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$94.824 billion by 2030.The global bioplastics market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. Bioplastics, which are derived from renewable resources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and vegetable oils, are gaining popularity due to their biodegradable and compostable nature. This trend is expected to continue as consumers become more environmentally conscious and governments implement stricter regulations on single-use plastics.This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional plastics on the environment, as well as the increasing adoption of bioplastics in various industries such as packaging , consumer goods, and automotive. Additionally, advancements in technology have made it possible to produce bioplastics with properties similar to traditional plastics, making them a viable alternative for manufacturers.One of the key drivers of the bioplastics market is the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With the rise in e-commerce and home delivery services, there has been a surge in the use of packaging materials, leading to an increase in plastic waste. Bioplastics offer a more eco-friendly option for packaging, as they can be easily composted and do not contribute to the growing problem of plastic pollution. This has led to many companies, including major players in the food and beverage industry, to switch to bioplastics for their packaging needs.As the demand for bioplastics continues to rise, the market is also witnessing a surge in research and development activities. Companies are investing in developing new and innovative bioplastic materials that are not only sustainable but also cost-effective. This is expected to further drive the growth of the bioplastics market in the coming years. With the increasing focus on sustainability and the growing need for alternatives to traditional plastics, the bioplastics market is poised for continued growth and is set to play a significant role in shaping a more sustainable future.In conclusion, the bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. With advancements in technology and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. As more companies and industries embrace bioplastics, it is clear that this market will play a crucial role in creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bioplastics market that have been covered are BASF SE, Corbion, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.P.A., Cardia Bioplastic, Biome Bioplastic, Braskem, among others.The market analytics report segments the bioplastics market as follows:.By TypeoBiodegradable Bioplastic.Polyester.Polylactic Acid (PLA).Polyhydroxyalkanoates.Starch Blends.OthersoNon-biodegradable bioplastic.Bio-PE (Polythene).Bio-PET (Polythene Terephthalate).Bio-PA (Polyamide).Others.By ApplicationoConstructionoPackagingoAgricultureoTextileoAutomotiveoFMCGoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoSaudi ArabiaoUnited Arab EmiratesoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia-PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.BASF SE.Corbion.NatureWorks LLC.Novamont S.P.A..Cardia Bioplastic.Biome Bioplastic.Braskem.Nature Plast.PlastoBagReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Degradable Bioplastics Market:.Biodegradable Superabsorbent Materials Market:.Printed Plastic Films Market:.Bio Based Chemicals Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

