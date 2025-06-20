Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215


2025-06-20 07:46:10
Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 06/25/2025 06/25/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,880 1,120
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 93.000 / 7.390 96.280 / 6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 20 34
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,830 5,151
Total Number of Successful Bids 16 9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 93.000 / 7.390 96.280 / 6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 93.110 / 7.350 96.650 / 6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 93.000 / 7.390 96.280 / 6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 93.047 / 7.380 96.324 / 6.940
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 93.110 / 7.350 96.650 / 6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 92.927 / 7.420 95.650 / 7.020
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 93.032 / 7.380 95.986 / 6.980
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.19 4.60

