Marcus Oldelehr Joins Gethairmd As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate National Growth

Marcus Oldelehr

Healthcare sales executive brings proven track record of building high-performance teams and driving double-digit revenue growth

- Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMDSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMD, a physician-directed network of hair restoration specialists offering a suite of hair loss solutions with exclusive protected territories, announces the appointment of Marcus Oldelehr as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Oldelehr brings extensive leadership experience in medical aesthetics and specialty healthcare, with a demonstrated ability to transform operations into top-ranking revenue generators.As CRO, Oldelehr will oversee strategic revenue initiatives across GetHairMD's expanding network of 55+ locations nationwide, focusing on physician network growth, territory expansion, and enhancing the company's exclusive territory model that protects partnering practices from price competition.Oldelehr joins GetHairMD from Merz North America, where he served as Area Vice President for over seven years, leading a team of nearly 100 sales professionals across multiple channels and achieving double-digit revenue CAGR while dramatically improving EBITDA performance. His success earned him appointment to Merz's North America Leadership Team.Prior to Merz, Oldelehr demonstrated turnaround expertise as General Manager at Patterson Dental for over two years, where he led substantial sales increases while dramatically improving his branch's national ranking performance."What attracted me to GetHairMD is the innovative approach to solving a massive and growing market need," said Oldelehr. "The exclusive territory model provides real protection for our physician partners, and the combination therapy approach with best-in-class solutions represents the future of hair restoration. I'm excited to build on the momentum this team has already created."GetHairMD's comprehensive approach combines in-clinic treatments like advanced laser therapy with personalized at-home solutions, all guided by AI-powered HairMetrix analysis and DNA-based treatment protocols. This multi-modal strategy has achieved success rates exceeding 90% while offering patients non-invasive, non-surgical options with no downtime.The company's exclusive territory model ensures partnering physicians become the premier hair restoration provider in their market without price competition from other GetHairMD locations."Marcus has exactly the leadership experience and sales expertise we need to accelerate our national expansion," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "His track record of building and leading high-performance teams in the medical aesthetics space, combined with his proven ability to drive substantial revenue growth, makes him the ideal leader to take GetHairMD to the next level."Hair loss affects over 50% of men and 40% of women, often causing significant emotional impact. GetHairMD addresses this widespread need through its network of experienced physicians who offer personalized treatment plans using the latest advances in hair restoration technology.The company's programs make advanced treatments accessible to more patients, while the AI-powered diagnostic tools and DNA-based personalization ensure each treatment plan is optimized for individual patient needs.Under Oldelehr's revenue leadership, GetHairMD will continue expanding its physician network while enhancing support for existing partners through advanced training, marketing resources, and operational guidance.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55+ locations nationally, providing exclusive protected territories for partnering physicians.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit .

