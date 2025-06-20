INS Teg Docks In Mauritius To Boost Maritime Cooperation, Mark Yoga Day
The ship would be undertaking joint surveillance of Mauritian 'Exclusive Economic Zone' (EEZ) along with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft, reaffirming India's commitment towards ensuring safety of the global commons and to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (lUU) fishing.
Apart from this, on June 21, a joint yoga session will be held onboard INS Teg, uniting personnel from the Indian Navy, the NCG, and members of the Indian diaspora in a gesture of harmony and holistic well-being.
INS Teg, a stealth frigate of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on April 27, 2012.
During her port call at Port Louis, the ship's engagements include a wide range of professional and social interactions, harbour training of NCG personnel, community service and sports activities.
The ship's arrival in Port Louis was marked by formal calls by the Commanding Officer on key Mauritian dignitaries, including the Commissioner of Police, the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard, and the Secretary to the Cabinet.
These interactions reaffirmed the robust bilateral maritime ties between the two nations.
The Mauritius NCG personnel are set to be trained on various disciplines such as firefighting, damage control and basic seamanship onboard INS Teg, while the Indian naval crew will be familiarised with facilities of the NCG.
Friendly sports fixtures versus personnel of the NCG and recreational activities are also planned for the ship's crew, fostering camaraderie among naval personnel.
The visit is aimed to further strengthen maritime security cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations.
