Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Donates Water Heater To Cancer Survivor

Sheppard's daughter, Amaiyah, nominated her for the Rooter Hero Mother's Day giveaway.

"I feel like she deserves to win because she has been through so much and has still gotten through it all to take care of me and my two other siblings," the nomination says. "She battled a disease, and I just want her Mother's Day to be very special!!"

Rooter Hero of Sacramento installed the Bradford White water heater in Sheppard's home on June 4. The location's general manager, Adam Owens, said that Sheppard's current water heater was more than 22 years old. He said that most tank-style water heaters usually only last about eight to 12 years, putting Sheppard's at nearly twice the age of an efficient water heater.

The contest was sponsored by the company's Hero Helps program. Hero Helps partners with charities to give back to the communities Rooter Hero serves. Volunteers with the program have worked to host clothing drives, helped prepare Thanksgiving dinners for women and children at the Union Rescue Mission, donated equipment and services to individuals and organizations in need, and filled neighborhood food pantries.

"Our employees want our community to thrive, and giving back is one way to ensure that," said Rooter Hero CEO John Akhoian. "We take the word 'hero' to heart. We are so happy that we could help Christel and her family by providing them with a new and efficient water heater. No one should have to go without warm, clean water."

Rooter Hero also awarded a free plumbing safety inspection as part of a Father's Day contest. The service includes a free drain cleaning, a free water heater flush and a free water purity test. The winners for this giveaway are Mike Bolter and Rick Keesee.

For more information about Rooter Hero, visit or call them at (800) 616-6096.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit or call 844-219-2215 .

