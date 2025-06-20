Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


2025-06-20 07:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter - the Company ), whose securities (the Bonds ) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq.

The Company has received a notification from the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's Bonds (enclosed).

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

