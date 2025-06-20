Lake Adds Five New Property Management System Connections

Lake logo, lakeside vacation rental platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lake, a vacation rental platform for lakehouses and properties near the water, today announces the integration of five new property management systems after a complete overhaul of the platform. Customers of Hostfully, Hostify, Lodgify, OwnerRez, and Uplisting can now connect to Lake and distribute their property listings for increased online visibility, reaching families and friends looking to book a vacation rental near a lake.Highlights:- 5 New Property Management Connections: Vacation rental hosts and property managers can now connect their property listings to Lake using Hostfully, Hostify, Lodgify, OwnerRez, and Uplisting, bringing Lake's total PMS connections to six, including Hostaway.- Destination Guides: Lake features helpful information on over 1,400 lakes and 4,000 marinas in North America, including ideas for where to stay, making it easy for guests to find property listings in each vicinity.- Lakeside and Coastal Rental Community: Connect with other property managers focused on lakes, rivers, and beachfront rentals, designed for travelers seeking water-based getaways and nature-rich escapes.David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake Inc., says,“We're pleased to welcome property managers who use Hostfully, Hostify, Lodgify, OwnerRez, and Uplisting. Lake is the perfect place for featuring your 'on or near the water' properties and getting in front of moms and dads who are planning their summer family vacation.”Lake is looking for property managers with accommodations in a variety of popular waterfront destinations, including:Lake TahoeBig BearBroken BowThe Finger Lakes regionThe PoconosThe OzarksWisconsin DellsAdirondacks and the Hudson ValleyGatlinburg and Pigeon ForgeAnd in Canada:MuskokaThe Great Lakes regionsTo register on Lake and list your 'on or near the water' properties, visit:/host/About LakeLake specializes in lakehouses and vacation rentals within a 15-minute drive of lakes, bays, rivers, canals, and coasts. Focusing on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world, Lake blends tradition with technology, offering a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors. For more information, visit

