South Korean Ambassador Hails Construction Progress In Azerbaijan's Lachin
"This is my first time here. I could never imagine that this place would be so peaceful and beautiful. Construction work here is conducted with noticeable progress. I hope that it will be completed soon," the ambassador said.
To note, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the Lachin district began today. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attaches-about 100 diplomats in total-are taking part in the visit.
As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.
Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.
On June 21, representatives of the diplomatic corps will travel to Azerbaijani cities of Shusha and Aghdam.
