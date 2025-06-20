Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of UFC (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ On June 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and American businessman.

Dana White expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, praised the excellent preparations for the upcoming UFC tournament in Baku, and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the support extended.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significance of hosting a UFC tournament in Azerbaijan for the first time and expressed hope that such events would become regular. The head of state also underlined the importance of this tournament in further promoting Azerbaijan as a global sporting nation.

The conversation noted the state support provided to all types of sports in Azerbaijan and emphasized the accomplishments of Azerbaijani athletes at major international competitions in recent years. The President also stressed the country's efforts to foster interest in sports among the younger generation.

