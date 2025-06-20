Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Reveals Its Natural Gas Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The throughput of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to the European market has ascended to 50 billion cubic meters, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, since the ball started rolling on gas transportation to Europe via the TAP gas pipeline, the final piece of the Southern Gas Corridor puzzle, the export volume has shot up like a rocket, and the map of Azerbaijan's gas supply has broadened considerably.

The ministry articulated that, in conjunction with Georgia and Türkiye, Azerbaijani gas is disseminated to a total of 10 European nations.

