Ontario Prospectors Association: Leadership Transition Announced As Part Of Revitalization Strategy

Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - The Ontario Prospectors Association (OPA) announces a leadership transition as part of its ongoing revitalization and governance renewal process. Effective immediately, the Board has appointedas, replacingin any remaining executive or operational roles connected to the OPA.

This transition aligns with the OPA's broader plan to revitalize the OPA, strengthen governance, restore transparency, and bring renewed accountability to the OPA. The renewal strategy includes:



Launching a national search for a permanent Executive Director through a transparent and professional search process;

Rebuilding Board composition with new directors and standing committees;

Enhancing member and broader stakeholder engagement;

Implementing Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act compliant governance standards and Board protocols; Improving financial oversight and digital infrastructure.

Mr. MacRae will serve in the interim capacity while the organization's renewal plan is advanced.

The OPA Board expresses its appreciation for Mr. Clark's many years of service to the organization and Ontario's mineral exploration community. This leadership transition marks the close of a long chapter in the OPA's history and the beginning of a new phase.

The Board is committed to revitalizing the OPA and making way for the next generation of explorationists who are at the forefront of Canada's modern mining industry. The goal is to reinforce relationships with First Nations, host communities, and key stakeholders-professional organizations such as the Ontario Mining Association (OMA), the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the Mining Association of Canada (MAC), and the Ontario Ministry of Mines-ensuring that the OPA plays a leading role in a collaborative and sustainable exploration ecosystem.

We are currently welcoming applications for new Board members and committee volunteers. Those interested in contributing to the future of the Association are encouraged to reach out to any member of the Steering Committee listed below to learn more .

The Board thanks all members for their continued support as the OPA moves forward in its renewed mission to serve and advocate for Ontario's mineral exploration community.

