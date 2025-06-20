Deliberate Evasion By J & K Govt On Reservation Issue: PDP's Para

“By hiding this report, the NC government is abdicating its responsibility and keeping the people of J&K, especially its youth, in the dark.

“If this deliberate evasion continues, we will be left with no choice but to take this peaceful struggle for the rights of our youth to the streets across Jammu and Kashmir,” Para said in a post on X.

The opposition MLA from Pulwama said there is no room for secrecy in a democracy.

“Democratic institutions draw their legitimacy from transparency and accountability, not concealment,” he added.

Para said the government has no legal or moral ground to withhold the sub-committee's report on the rationalisation of reservation and called for tabling it in the Assembly.

“On the contrary, the RTI Act clearly mandates that public authorities must proactively disclose information. To this end, this report must be tabled in the legislative assembly, which is the House of the People of Jammu and Kashmir and not the fiefdom of any political party,” the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader said.

He added that the sub-committee report“affects the lives and futures of our youth”, and they reserve the right to know what is being written on their fate by those who occupy places of power.

