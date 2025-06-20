Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tributes Paid To BSF Jawan In J & K's Rajouri

Tributes Paid To BSF Jawan In J & K's Rajouri


2025-06-20 07:05:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Friday paid tributes to the trooper, who lost his life while guarding the border in Rajasthan, officials said.

BSF jawan Mohammad Ilyas Malik was deployed in Rajasthan, where he was killed while guarding the border on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan's mortal remains were brought to his native Darhal area of Rajouri district, where the personnel from the BSF, other security forces and locals paid their tributes to him.

He was later buried at his native graveyard.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by BSF DIG (Rajouri-Poonch sector) CMS Rawat, senior civil society members of Darhal and the jawan's family members.

