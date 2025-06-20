Tributes Paid To BSF Jawan In J & K's Rajouri

BSF jawan Mohammad Ilyas Malik was deployed in Rajasthan, where he was killed while guarding the border on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan's mortal remains were brought to his native Darhal area of Rajouri district, where the personnel from the BSF, other security forces and locals paid their tributes to him.

He was later buried at his native graveyard.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by BSF DIG (Rajouri-Poonch sector) CMS Rawat, senior civil society members of Darhal and the jawan's family members.

