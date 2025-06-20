Pakistan's BIG Admission: India's Strike On Air Bases Forced Us To Request Ceasefire, Says Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan's deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar admitted that it was Islamabad that requested a ceasefire after two of their key air bases were hit by India. While speaking on a TV news show, Dar said that India struck Nur Khan and Shorkot air bases in Rawalpindi and Punjab province as part of Operation Sindoor.

In the video which is now going viral on social media, Dar can be heard saying, "Unfortunately, India once again launched missile strikes at 2:30 am. They attacked the Nur Khan Air Base and Shorkot Air Base. Within 45 minutes, Saudi Prince Faisal called me. He said he had just learnt about my conversation with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio . He asked if he was authorised to talk to (India's External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar and convey that we are ready if they (India) stop. I said yes, brother, you can. He then called me back, saying he had conveyed the same to Jaishankar.”

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor ' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. India strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

'Chances of revival of conflict with India remote'

On June 4, Dar said that the chance of revival of an armed conflict between Pakistan and India is remote but warned of a befitting response in case of any such development.

According to a PTI report, Dar's comment came while responding to a question during his press conference giving details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's recent visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and to thank the respective leadership for support during the last month's conflict with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

When asked about a possible new round of fighting, Ishaq Dar said that he could not predict the future but the chances of any such possibility are slim.

“The ceasefire is holding and all steps regarding withdrawal of troops have been implemented by the two sides in letter and spirit. So there is no chance (of new war) in my opinion,” he said.“However, we will give a befitting reply if India resorts to armed conflict.”

He said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India, but not desperate for it, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes terrorism as well as other issues, including Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the report said.

The minister reiterated the offer for a neutral probe into the Pahalgam incident, which led to the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

Dar claimed while Pakistan's kinetic action has been appreciated, its diplomatic efforts have also earned international recognition.

The minister also appreciated the role played by the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iran and other countries during the conflict and bringing peace.

