Club World Cup: Messi Joins Elite Club With Cristiano Ronaldo After Scoring For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a historic victory over FC Porto in the Club World Cup, securing a 2-1 win that ended a 12-year unbeaten run for European clubs in the tournament. The last team to beat a European side in the Club World Cup was Corinthians, who defeated Chelsea in the 2012 final. Since then, European teams had remained unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches, until Inter Miami's triumph.

This victory is also a milestone for North American clubs, marking the first-ever official win over European opposition in a competitive FIFA tournament.

Messi's scores free-kick to join exclusive club

Messi's magic was on full display as he curled in a trademark free-kick for his 68th career goal from a set piece. This was his fifth free-kick goal for Inter Miami. By scoring this goal, Messi has joined an elite group of players who have scored free-kick goals in both the FIFA World Cup and the Club World Cup. This group includes Fernando Hierro, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Ronald Gómez, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner has also scored a free kick for Argentina against Nigeria in 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Next up for Inter Miami

Inter Miami now shares top spot in Group A with Palmeiras. A draw in their final group game will be enough to secure their passage to the knockout stages. Although it would be a tough match, nothing is impossible if you have Lionel Messi playing for you.