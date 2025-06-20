403
Brazil's 2026 Election: Systemic Barriers To A Bolsonaro Comeback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is preparing for its 2026 presidential election with new rules and strict oversight that make it very hard for former President Jair Bolsonaro to return to power, even as he remains a powerful figure on the right.
After losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by a narrow margin, Bolsonaro claimed fraud and political persecution. However, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared him ineligible to run for office until 2030.
The ruling cited abuse of political power and misuse of state resources during his campaign. This ban is still in place as of June 2025, and Bolsonaro is also facing trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 election results.
Despite being barred, Bolsonaro continues to influence the conservative movement and has not endorsed a clear successor, keeping the opposition divided. Polls suggest he would be a top contender if allowed to run, but no legal path has opened for his candidacy.
Some conservatives hope Donald Trump's return to the White House could help pressure Brazilian authorities, but so far, the courts have not changed their stance.
Meanwhile, Brazil's electoral and judicial authorities have expanded their powers to control the election process. The TSE and Supreme Court now have the authority to order social media platforms to quickly remove content they consider false or destabilizing, even without a prosecutor's request.
Brazil's Digital Laws Stir Debate Over Free Speech
They can also fine platforms and individuals up to R$150,000 (about $28,700) per hour if banned material stays online. New laws also require social media companies to reveal the identity of users who post anonymous content that politicians or parties find offensive.
This has raised concerns among privacy and free speech advocates. The government justifies these measures as necessary to protect democracy and prevent the kind of unrest seen in the U.S. after the 2020 election.
Critics, however, warn that these rules risk suppressing dissent and give too much power to judges and politicians over what can be said online.
The judiciary has already ordered the suspension of accounts and demonetization of channels linked to pro-Bolsonaro voices, and has censored content critical of Lula's administration.
As the 2026 election approaches, these strict controls and the legal ban on Bolsonaro's candidacy set Brazil apart from the U.S., where Donald Trump was able to return to the ballot.
In Brazil, the combination of court rulings, digital regulation, and expanded electoral oversight makes a Bolsonaro comeback nearly impossible under current rules.
The outcome of these measures will shape not only the election but also the future of free speech and political competition in Brazil.
