403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Killing Of Nicaraguan Dissident Army Officer In Costa Rica Sparks Fears Over Cross-Border Repression
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Samcam, a retired Nicaraguan army officer and well-known critic of President Daniel Ortega, was shot and killed at his home in Costa Rica on June 19, 2025.
Samcam, age 66, had lived in Costa Rica since 2018, after fleeing Nicaragua because of threats and violence linked to his public criticism of the government.
Costa Rican officials said that a man pretending to deliver a package entered Samcam's condominium in Moravia, a suburb of San José, and shot him multiple times.
The attacker escaped on a motorcycle and has not been found. The Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed Samcam died at the scene. Samcam's killing comes at a time when Nicaragua's government faces accusations of serious human rights abuses.
In 2018, protests against President Ortega's government led to a violent response from authorities. The United Nations reported that more than 300 people died during those protests.
Since then, over 200,000 Nicaraguans have left for Costa Rica, seeking safety. Samcam was active in collecting evidence of abuses in Nicaragu and often spoke to the media about the situation.
He worked with organizations to support legal cases against Nicaraguan officials at international courts. His wife said he had just returned from a trip abroad days before the attack.
Recently, Nicaragua passed a law allowing the government to prosecute its citizens living abroad if they criticize the regime. The United Nation warned this law could make life even more dangerous for exiles and activists.
The Nicaraguan government has not commented on Samcam's killing. Costa Rican police continue to investigate, but have not named any suspects or made arrests.
Human rights groups and exiled Nicaraguans blame the Ortega government for targeting critics, even outside Nicaragua. This case highlights the risks faced by people who speak out against authoritarian governments, even after leaving their home country.
It also raises concerns about the safety of refugees and the ability of Costa Rica to protect those fleeing political violence. Business leaders and international observers are watching closely, as these events affect regional stability and the safety of foreign residents.
Samcam, age 66, had lived in Costa Rica since 2018, after fleeing Nicaragua because of threats and violence linked to his public criticism of the government.
Costa Rican officials said that a man pretending to deliver a package entered Samcam's condominium in Moravia, a suburb of San José, and shot him multiple times.
The attacker escaped on a motorcycle and has not been found. The Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed Samcam died at the scene. Samcam's killing comes at a time when Nicaragua's government faces accusations of serious human rights abuses.
In 2018, protests against President Ortega's government led to a violent response from authorities. The United Nations reported that more than 300 people died during those protests.
Since then, over 200,000 Nicaraguans have left for Costa Rica, seeking safety. Samcam was active in collecting evidence of abuses in Nicaragu and often spoke to the media about the situation.
He worked with organizations to support legal cases against Nicaraguan officials at international courts. His wife said he had just returned from a trip abroad days before the attack.
Recently, Nicaragua passed a law allowing the government to prosecute its citizens living abroad if they criticize the regime. The United Nation warned this law could make life even more dangerous for exiles and activists.
The Nicaraguan government has not commented on Samcam's killing. Costa Rican police continue to investigate, but have not named any suspects or made arrests.
Human rights groups and exiled Nicaraguans blame the Ortega government for targeting critics, even outside Nicaragua. This case highlights the risks faced by people who speak out against authoritarian governments, even after leaving their home country.
It also raises concerns about the safety of refugees and the ability of Costa Rica to protect those fleeing political violence. Business leaders and international observers are watching closely, as these events affect regional stability and the safety of foreign residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment