Yiren Digital's Hexiang Insurance Brokers Launched Innovative Insurance Products For Low-Altitude Economy

BEIJING, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexiang Insurance Brokers, the insurance brokerage arm of Yiren Digital, has successfully launched specialized insurance products targeting China's rapidly expanding low-altitude economy. The company has signed multiple contracts with enterprise aviation operators through innovative insurance solutions developed in partnership with Ping An Insurance and PICC.

This strategic initiative represents a significant step in Hexiang's expansion into China's emerging low-altitude economy, positioning the company as a pioneer in providing comprehensive insurance coverage solution for this high-growth sector.

Key Achievements in 2025



March 2025: In partnership with PICC, Hexiang sold its first low altitude aviation insurance policy to Xinjiang Tianying General Aviation. This policy covers the company's commercial Robinson R44 helicopters and includes hull all-risks coverage, liability insurance, and errors & omissions extensions – all designed by Hexiang's specialized insurance team.



April 2025 : Hexiang, in collaboration with Ping An Insurance, signed an insurance contract for Hexiang's all-scenario helicopter insurance covering an Airbus R66. The product bundles aircraft hull coverage, crew liability, third-party liability, and passenger accident coverage, providing over RMB17 million in protection. The policy specially addresses the needs of low-altitude tourism operators and business commutes.

June 2025: Hexiang is appointed as a Council Member of the Jiangsu Aviation Industry Association (JAIA), strengthening its position within the aviation industry ecosystem. The collaboration supports Hexiang's strategy to deliver value-added insurance products that meet the evolving needs of new economy sectors particularly low-altitude aviation economy.

Leveraging JAIA's aviation ecosystem, Hexiang aims to develop customized risk management products for civil aircraft operators, drone manufacturers, and general aviation companies – reinforcing its commitment to supporting industry growth through insurance innovation.

Low-altitude economy presents a substantial opportunity for insurance sector. Hexiang is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend through continued product innovation and market expansion. The company plans to further develop its insurance portfolio with specialized offerings for urban air mobility (including eVTOLs and air taxis), commercial drone logistics, and AI-driven flight operations.

Through these strategic initiatives, Hexiang Insurance Brokers continues to demonstrate commitment to supporting China's low-altitude economy development while establishing itself as the leading insurance provider in this sector.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

