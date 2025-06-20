Miley Cyrus Says 'Ll Be Your Shotgun Rider For Life' After Performing With Beyonce In Paris
The audience was left pleasantly surprised as Miley joined Beyonce onstage to perform their song "II Most Wanted".
Introducing Miley, Beyonce said,“I'm so excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys."
The 'Single Ladies' singer praised Miley saying,“I could not do it without this young lady's help, so I want you to scream as loud as you can. I want y'all for this icon. I'm your biggest fan. I'm so grateful to watch you, to sing with you, Miss Miley Cyrus.”
Now, Miley took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note showing her love and admiration for Beyonce. Posting a couple of sneak peeks from the duet performance, Miley wrote,"beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could've imagined."
"As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing“2 Most Wanted” with us was the ultimate firework. Thank you B. I'll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always," she added.
Both the ladies twinned in golden sequin dresses during the performance. While Beyonce opted for a golden bodysuit with a bauble-studded scoop neck and embellished buckle belt, Miley chose a crystal and rhinestone-studded catsuit.
In the meantime, Miley recently treated music lovers with her latest album, "Something Beautiful".
