Arkay Whisky, Gin, Rum & Vodka Zero Proof Ranked #1 In Sales On The Liquor Mall USA

2025-06-20 06:16:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Decade of Leadership in the Zero-Proof Revolution

Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay Beverages didn't just lead the alcohol-free spirits movement - it created it.

With a proprietary formula designed to replicate the taste, burn, and complexity of traditional spirits - without any alcohol - Arkay quickly became the top seller in The Liquor Mall USA's alcohol-free category.

"We're proud to have built a trusted brand that continues to outperform year after year," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder & Chairman of Arkay Beverages. "Our success on The Liquor Mall USA reflects a clear shift in consumer behavior and growing demand for healthier, alcohol-free alternatives."

What Industry Partners Are Saying

Taano Dry Bar in Austin, Texas - a leader in non-alcoholic hospitality - shared their experience:
"We love Arkay's spirits at Taano House. We consider them the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market. The taste is the closest we've found to real alcoholic spirits - and the variety is unmatched."

The Full Experience Without Alcohol

Arkay now offers a full range of Whisky, Rum, Gin, Vodka, and Tequila alternatives in over 27 flavors, available exclusively through The Liquor Mall USA.

Arkay Zero Proof Spirits Are:

  • 100% alcohol-free
  • Vegan, Halal-certified, and gluten-free
  • Zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories
  • Safe for all ages and lifestyles

With over 10 million bottles sold worldwide in 2024, Arkay continues to lead the non-alcoholic beverage category into the mainstream.

Shop the Bestselling Collection
Browse Arkay's full zero-proof lineup:

For Business Inquiries or Partnerships
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Arkay Beverages

