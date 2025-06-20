Arkay Whisky, Gin, Rum & Vodka Zero Proof Ranked #1 In Sales On The Liquor Mall USA
A Decade of Leadership in the Zero-Proof Revolution
Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay Beverages didn't just lead the alcohol-free spirits movement - it created it.
With a proprietary formula designed to replicate the taste, burn, and complexity of traditional spirits - without any alcohol - Arkay quickly became the top seller in The Liquor Mall USA's alcohol-free category.
"We're proud to have built a trusted brand that continues to outperform year after year," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder & Chairman of Arkay Beverages. "Our success on The Liquor Mall USA reflects a clear shift in consumer behavior and growing demand for healthier, alcohol-free alternatives."
What Industry Partners Are Saying
Taano Dry Bar in Austin, Texas - a leader in non-alcoholic hospitality - shared their experience:
"We love Arkay's spirits at Taano House. We consider them the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market. The taste is the closest we've found to real alcoholic spirits - and the variety is unmatched."
The Full Experience Without Alcohol
Arkay now offers a full range of Whisky, Rum, Gin, Vodka, and Tequila alternatives in over 27 flavors, available exclusively through The Liquor Mall USA.
Arkay Zero Proof Spirits Are:
-
100% alcohol-free
Vegan, Halal-certified, and gluten-free
Zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories
Safe for all ages and lifestyles
With over 10 million bottles sold worldwide in 2024, Arkay continues to lead the non-alcoholic beverage category into the mainstream.
Shop the Bestselling Collection
Browse Arkay's full zero-proof lineup:
For Business Inquiries or Partnerships
Email: [email protected]
