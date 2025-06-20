1000 MIGLIA 2025, Today The Leg That Will Unite The Adriatic And Tyrrhenian Seas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Departing early in the morning from Cervia, the crews will stop in Pontedera for lunch. Following this, entry into the Naval Academy in Livorno will complete the crossing of Italy from east to west









BRESCIA, Italy, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth day of the 1000 Miglia 2025 race started at 6:00 am this morning from Cervia . Awaiting the crews is a 500-kilometre leg, the longest of this edition, which will see them cross the entire Italian peninsula from East to West, linking the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian coasts, before finishing in Parma.

Having reached Forlì , the third city leg for the modern Ferraris of the 1000 Miglia Tribute, the participants stopped for a Passage Control in the central Piazza Aurelio Saffi . Continuing in a southerly direction, the cars reached Lardiano for a series of 10 Time Trials. The classification updated at Time Trial 88 sees Vesco-Salvinelli still in the lead in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss . The Argentines are right behind: in second position there are Erejomovich-Llanos in a 6C 1500 Ss , third are Tonconogy-Ruffini in a 6C 1550 Gs Spider Z .

The crews then drove up and down the hills of the Apennines in the Casentino Forest National Park , after which the convoy left Emilia-Romagna, crossing the Calla Pass , along which an Average Trial was held. After grinding out some fifty kilometres, the crews then arrived in Stia , an absolute novelty for the Red Arrow , which hosted a Passage Control and a Time Control. After a further Passage Control in Pratovecchio , the stopwatches were started again for a second series of sporting trials.

After a long transit of 80 kilometres, it will be the turn of two more Passage Controls, one in the historic centre of Empoli , in Piazza Farinata degli Uberti, and the other in San Miniato . Around 2:00 pm, Pontedera will begin to welcome the crews in Piazza Cordificio Billeri , where the race lunch will be held.

