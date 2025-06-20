2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Indiana Pacers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91 (Recap)
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Obi Toppin finished with 20 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 21 points and 4 rebounds for the Thunder in the loss.
The best-of-seven NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers is tied, 3-3. Game 7 will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m. CAT) on ESPN, Canal+ and NBA League Pass live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment