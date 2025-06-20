Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Indiana Pacers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91 (Recap)


2025-06-20 06:11:19
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Obi Toppin finished with 20 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 21 points and 4 rebounds for the Thunder in the loss.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers is tied, 3-3. Game 7 will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m. CAT) on ESPN, Canal+ and NBA League Pass live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

MENAFN20062025004934011406ID1109700015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search