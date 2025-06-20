2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Indiana Pacers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91 (Recap)

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Obi Toppin finished with 20 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 21 points and 4 rebounds for the Thunder in the loss.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers is tied, 3-3. Game 7 will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m. CAT) on ESPN, Canal+ and NBA League Pass live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).