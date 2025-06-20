403
Small Rio Eatery Sets New Standard In Global Fine Dining
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lasai, a small restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, now ranks 28th on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2025. This is the highest spot for any Brazilian restaurant this year and the only one from Brazil in the top 50.
The official ranking, announced in Turin, Italy, highlights Lasai's unique approach. Chef Rafael Costa e Silva opened Lasai in 2014. He trained in the United States and Spain before returning to Brazil.
Lasai serves just ten guests each night at a chef's counter. The team prepares a 15-course tasting menu, showing guests the fresh ingredients before each dish.
Most ingredients come from Lasai's own gardens or from local farmers. The menu focuses on vegetables, seafood, and some meats, always using what is in season.
Lasai's business model is different from most restaurants. Instead of serving many people, Lasai focuses on a small group and offers a high-quality experience.
This allows the restaurant to support local producers and keep standards high. Drinks include Brazilian wines, craft beers, and mead made from local honey.
Lasai holds two Michelin stars in 2025. Only four other restaurants in Brazil have this distinction. While Lasai made the top 50, four other Brazilian restaurants-Tuju, Oteque, A Casa do Porco, and Evvai-appear in the 51–100 range.
Lasai's success shows that a restaurant can stand out internationally by focusing on local products and a personal dining experience.
The restaurant' model supports local farmers and reduces reliance on imported goods. For business owners, Lasai's story highlights the value of quality, authenticity, and strong local connections.
