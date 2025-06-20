Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas Stops Building Its Border Wall, Focuses On Other Security Measures


2025-06-20 06:10:59
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Texas has decided to stop putting new money into building its own wall along the border with Mexico. This decision comes after four years of work and billions of dollars spent, but with only a small part of the wall finished.

In 2021, Governor Greg Abbott promised to build a long wall to help stop illegal crossings. The plan was to cover hundreds of miles, but Texas has managed to build only about 65 miles so far.

This is less than 10% of what was promised. Building the wall has cost about $25 to $30 million for every mile. Most of the wall stands in short, scattered sections, not in one long stretch.

The Texas government found it hard to get the land needed for the wall. Many landowners did not want to sell their property, and the state could not force them to do so. This slowed down construction and made it more expensive.

In the latest state budget, Texas lawmakers set aside $3.4 billion for border security, but none of it will go to new wall construction. Instead, the money will pay for more police and National Guard patrols along the border.



Officials say this change is possible because the federal government is now doing more to secure the border, so Texas can use its money in other ways. The wall project faced criticism for being too expensive and not very effective.

Building the full wall would have cost up to $24 billion, and keeping it in good shape would have cost half a million dollars per mile each year. Many people questioned whether the wall was worth the price.

Now, Texa will use its resources to support law enforcement and military efforts at the border. The state will finish building the wall sections that already have funding, but will not start any new parts.

This change shows how hard it is to carry out big projects like a border wall. It also shows that Texas leaders want to spend money in ways that get better results.

For businesses and taxpayers, this story is a reminder that big promises can run into real-world problems, and that government spending needs to be practical and flexible.

