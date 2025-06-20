Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-8 June 20 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-8: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-8 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-8:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RP 181790
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
Results awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RR 738250
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RZ 235226
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0192 1849 2260 2348 2370 2704 3344 4278 4549 6235 6559 6610 7213 7349 8057 8466 8626 8765 9048 9310
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0852 3011 3398 6067 6123 8972
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0035 0254 0741 0779 1296 1476 1556 2046 2364 2398 2474 2493 2575 4109 4516 4693 4897 4912 5104 5436 6040 6593 6652 6931 7348 7424 7525 7540 7670 8244
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
