Bird-Hit, Safety Checks Ground 9 Air India Flights

According to multiple media reports, the bird strike happened during the landing at Pune Airport. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed.

After the bird hit was detected, the aircraft was taken out of service for a thorough inspection. As a safety measure, the return flight from Pune to Delhi was cancelled.

At least eight other flights, including four international services, were cancelled the same day due to intensified maintenance and safety checks following the June 12 Dreamliner crash on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route that killed 271 people, including over 30 on the ground.

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Air India said four domestic flights - AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai - have been cancelled.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped up inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, leading to cascading delays and groundings. On Tuesday alone, 13 Dreamliner-operated flights were cancelled, and aircraft like AI-159 - the revised number for the ill-fated Ahmedabad–London route - remain grounded amid continued unavailability.

Passengers across domestic and international sectors have faced delays, refunds, and rebookings as Air India struggles to stabilize operations under heightened scrutiny.

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

