Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Sales At Local Agribusiness Festivals Over Year

2025-06-20 06:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has organized agrarian business festivals in 66 regions to date, the center's director, Anar Jafarov, said at a press conference on the upcoming product festivals in the regions, Trend reports.

In his assessment, the sales throughput at these events over the preceding year has surpassed eight million manat, equating to approximately $4.7 million.

He observed that agronomic implements, autonomous aerial systems, phytochemicals, and various agrarian commodities and products were transacted at these festivals.

"Over the past year, farmers have been offered preferential loans at agrarian business festivals.

In general, product festivals are being launched in various regions of the country under the organization of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan. These festivals, which will be held for the first time on the basis of a single concept, will be organized in 13 regions from June to November 2025, covering nine economic regions," the official added.

