SOCAR Outlines Key Priorities On Innovations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Innovations remain a key priority for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and include not only startups but also integration of new solutions into all levels of the corporate structure, Advisor to the Vice President of the SOCAR for Strategic Development Teymur Aliyev said during a panel discussion within the framework of Baku ID 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the company is actively searching for and implementing advanced tools to stay on the wave of technological changes.

"We strive to use the best and most modern solutions. This applies to all areas-from gas exploration and production to processing, offshore projects, construction, and operation of power plants. We have a wide range of activities, and innovations are important at every stage," Aliyev pointed out.

The official added that only through a constant desire for something new can sustainable development and competitiveness in the global energy market be ensured.