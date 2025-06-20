Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Outlines Key Priorities On Innovations

SOCAR Outlines Key Priorities On Innovations


2025-06-20 06:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Innovations remain a key priority for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and include not only startups but also integration of new solutions into all levels of the corporate structure, Advisor to the Vice President of the SOCAR for Strategic Development Teymur Aliyev said during a panel discussion within the framework of Baku ID 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the company is actively searching for and implementing advanced tools to stay on the wave of technological changes.

"We strive to use the best and most modern solutions. This applies to all areas-from gas exploration and production to processing, offshore projects, construction, and operation of power plants. We have a wide range of activities, and innovations are important at every stage," Aliyev pointed out.

The official added that only through a constant desire for something new can sustainable development and competitiveness in the global energy market be ensured.

MENAFN20062025000187011040ID1109699961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search