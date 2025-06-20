Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EBRD President To Visit Kazakhstan


2025-06-20 06:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso will visit Kazakhstan on June 23–24, 2025, for high-level meetings with senior government officials and business leaders, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

During her two-day visit, Renaud-Basso is scheduled to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and other senior government representatives.

She is also expected to take part in the signing of loan agreements for several sustainable infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the EBRD President will co-chair the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council and deliver an address at the Global Business Women Council.

To date, the EBRD has invested over €11 billion in Kazakhstan across 340 projects, making the country the Bank's largest and longest-standing investment destination in Central Asia.

