Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves Mou On Agricultural Cooperation With Kuwait

2025-06-20 06:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijan has approved the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait," Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree confirms that the MoU, signed in Kuwait City on April 30, 2025, has been ratified and is now in effect.

Following the activation of the memorandum, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Government of Kuwait that all necessary domestic procedures for the MoU's enforcement have been completed.

