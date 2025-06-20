Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Diplomats Visit Yurd Gallery In Azerbaijan's Lachin District (PHOTO) (Update)


2025-06-20 06:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ As part of their visit to Lachin, representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's Lachin district toured the "Hochazfilm" studio and the "Yurd" gallery, Trend's regional correspondent

During the visit, diplomats explored various film sets at the studio, gaining insight into local cinematic productions.

At the gallery, guests were introduced to Karabakh carpets, with particular attention given to those woven in Lachin. Visitors were shown the carpet-weaving process, including how loops are formed, providing a hands-on cultural experience.

The delegation includes ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés - totaling around 100 diplomats.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Following Lachin, the diplomatic corps is scheduled to visit the cities of Shusha and Aghdam on June 21.

