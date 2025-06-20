Yoga A Journey Towards Inner Peace Than Just Physical Exercise: WHO
The International Day of Yoga is marked annually on June 21. The theme this year is“Yoga for One Earth, One Health".
"Yoga is more than just physical exercise. It is a journey towards inner peace and harmony, and teaches us to listen to our bodies and to live mindfully," Wazed said.
The WHO Regional Director stated that practicing yoga can help people become more aware of the surroundings, and nature.
"In a world facing environmental challenges, yoga offers a path to sustainability by encouraging us to live simply, consume mindfully, and respect the natural world," Wazed noted.
"In embracing yoga, we can reduce our ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet," she added.
Yoga encourages to protect clean air, pure water, and fertile soil -- essential for our well-being. These vital resources ensure a thriving planet for future generations.
She cited several studies which showed that 77 per cent of people report feeling physically stronger after practicing yoga regularly.
More than 80 per cent of patients with chronic inflammation experienced a nearly 50 per cent reduction in inflammation after just six weeks of daily yoga.
Further, studies have also proved how yoga can help mental health.
A study by Harvard Medical School found that 60 per cent of participants with depression experienced a significant reduction in symptoms after practicing yoga twice a week for eight weeks.
"Today, on International Day of Yoga, let us remember that every breath is a gift from nature, and every moment of mindfulness is a step towards a healthier future. Let us create a world of health and harmony, of mind, body and planet," Wazed added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment