Steel Plate Industry Report 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2030: Asia-Pacific Leads Expansion, Insights Into Regional Production And Consumption Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Steel Plate Market is expanding due to growing demand in construction, automotive, machinery, and shipbuilding sectors. Asia-Pacific leads in production and consumption, bolstered by industrialization and infrastructure projects in China and India. Challenges include raw material price volatility, but urbanization and tech advancements present opportunities.

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Plate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Steel Plate Market was valued at USD 65.23 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 96.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.22%

The market is witnessing steady expansion, fueled by increasing demand from sectors such as construction, automotive, heavy machinery, and shipbuilding. Asia-Pacific dominates global production and consumption, with countries like China and India leading due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, and government support for the steel industry.

While the market outlook remains positive, challenges such as volatile raw material costs and environmental compliance requirements may affect growth trajectories. Nevertheless, ongoing urbanization, technological improvements, and rising demand in emerging economies continue to provide strong support for future market development.

Key Market Drivers

Growth in Construction Industry

The expansion of the global construction industry significantly fuels the demand for steel plates, making it a key growth driver in this market. In 2024, the construction industry was valued at approximately USD 12 trillion, representing around 6% of global GDP. This highlights the sector's substantial economic influence.

With ongoing urbanization, infrastructure modernization, and large-scale development projects across various countries, the need for durable construction materials is increasing. Steel plates are widely used in the construction of bridges, high-rise buildings, and public infrastructure due to their high strength, adaptability, and load-bearing capacity. Their ability to support large structures while ensuring structural integrity positions steel plates as a critical component in construction-related applications.

Key Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Price volatility in raw materials such as iron ore, coking coal, and scrap metal remains a major challenge for the global steel plate market. These materials are essential for steel production and are often subject to unpredictable price changes influenced by geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, demand fluctuations, and regulatory developments.

Spikes in input costs increase operational expenses for manufacturers, which can reduce profitability or force price hikes that may deter buyers - particularly in cost-sensitive industries like construction and automotive. Such uncertainty complicates procurement planning and budgeting, ultimately affecting supply chain efficiency and market stability.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand of Steel Plate in the Marine Industry

The marine sector is emerging as a key growth area for the steel plate market, driven by the industry's need for robust, corrosion-resistant materials suitable for shipbuilding and offshore structures. Accounting for over 80% of global trade volume, the maritime industry plays a crucial role in the global economy.

Steel plates are fundamental in constructing vessels such as oil tankers, cargo ships, and offshore rigs due to their strength and durability in extreme oceanic environments. Technological advancements, including the Thermo-Mechanical Control Process (TMCP), have improved the performance of marine-grade steel plates, enabling lighter and more fuel-efficient vessels that comply with environmental regulations. These innovations are further supporting the sector's shift toward safer, more sustainable shipbuilding practices

Report Scope

Key Market Players



Wugang Steel Group Co., Ltd

Shandong Lenser Materials Co., Ltd

Essar Steel India Limited

AM/NS INDIA

Hyundai Steel

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP)

NLMK

DONGKUKSTEEL MILL CO., LTD

China Steel Corporation Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL)

Steel Plate Market, By Sales Channel:



Direct Indirect

Steel Plate Market, By End Use:



Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Machinery & Equipment

Shipbuilding

Oil & Gas Others

Steel Plate Market, By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900