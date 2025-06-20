Beef Row: Assam CM Orders Strict Enforcement Of Cattle Law

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 20 (IANS) Amid heightened communal sensitivities following Eid celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued stern instructions to district administrations across the state to strictly enforce the Assam Cattle Preservation Act.

The directive comes in the wake of multiple incidents involving the recovery of beef near Hindu localities and places of worship, particularly in the Dhubri district, which have sparked tensions in several areas.

While underscoring the importance of respecting religious freedom, the Chief Minister stressed that legal boundaries must be upheld, especially in demographically sensitive zones.

“These incidents have occurred close to temples, namghars, and Hindu-majority areas where beef consumption or slaughter is prohibited within a five-kilometre radius, as per the Assam Cattle Preservation Act,” Sarma said.

Holding district administrations responsible for recent flare-ups, Sarma criticised the lack of timely intervention despite clear legal provisions.

“Had the law been enforced adequately, these situations could have been avoided. We are now directing all districts to implement the Act strictly and without exception,” he added.

To avoid further communal unrest, the state government is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for district officials to manage cattle slaughter regulations in mixed-population areas.

“The SOP will serve as a guide to ensure religious sacrifices do not escalate into communal conflict,” Sarma explained, adding that the most stringent provisions of the law would be invoked going forward.

Reiterating the state's firm stance, Sarma said the ban on cow slaughter within a five-kilometre radius of temples and Hindu settlements would be rigorously enforced.

He also announced a statewide survey of VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) and PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) lands amid reports of encroachments in tribal belts.

“In districts like Lakhimpur, we've found illegal occupation of sensitive lands, including tribal areas and grazing reserves. We have directed the respective deputy commissioners to identify and act against such encroachments,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on cattle slaughter violations near religious areas, warning that administrative accountability would be enforced in cases of negligence.

The recent incidents involving beef found near Hindu religious sites have led to public outrage and increased communal tension across parts of Assam, prompting the state to tighten its enforcement measures.