Employment And Labour Committee Welcomes Presentations On 2025-2030 Strategic Plans For Department And Entities

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour has welcomed presentations on the 2025-2030 strategic plans, 2025/26 annual performance plans and budget estimates of the Department of Employment and Labour, Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), Productivity South Africa (PSA), the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC).

The committee is of the view that more resources are needed to adequately fund the department and its entities. More resources are needed to increase the department's inspection and enforcement capacity, to fund SEE's procurement initiatives and the employment of persons living with disabilities in line with United Nations' conventions, to address the CCMA's case backlog, and to fund NEDLAC's mandate of facilitating national dialogue, among other things.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Boyce Maneli, said that the contribution of SEE, CCMA and NEDLAC to the country's economic growth cannot be overstated.“An inclusive growth of the economy requires that there be a harmonious work environment, and the CCMA is best placed as an arbiter. Greater participation of everyone in the economy [is also required], including persons living with disabilities, and SEE is best placed to facilitate that aspect; and continuous facilitation of national dialogue, which is a mandate of NEDLAC,” said Mr Maneli.

To this end, the committee has called on the department to provide in writing the various creative measures that will be implemented to cover budget shortfalls.

Mr Maneli said that while legislative review may be needed to motivate budget increases for some aspects, the committee will work within the current legislative framework around budget process to get possible increases through the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters process in future financial years.

