Employment And Labour Committee Welcomes Presentations On 2025-2030 Strategic Plans For Department And Entities
Download logo
The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour has welcomed presentations on the 2025-2030 strategic plans, 2025/26 annual performance plans and budget estimates of the Department of Employment and Labour, Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), Productivity South Africa (PSA), the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC).
The committee is of the view that more resources are needed to adequately fund the department and its entities. More resources are needed to increase the department's inspection and enforcement capacity, to fund SEE's procurement initiatives and the employment of persons living with disabilities in line with United Nations' conventions, to address the CCMA's case backlog, and to fund NEDLAC's mandate of facilitating national dialogue, among other things.
The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Boyce Maneli, said that the contribution of SEE, CCMA and NEDLAC to the country's economic growth cannot be overstated.“An inclusive growth of the economy requires that there be a harmonious work environment, and the CCMA is best placed as an arbiter. Greater participation of everyone in the economy [is also required], including persons living with disabilities, and SEE is best placed to facilitate that aspect; and continuous facilitation of national dialogue, which is a mandate of NEDLAC,” said Mr Maneli.
To this end, the committee has called on the department to provide in writing the various creative measures that will be implemented to cover budget shortfalls.
Mr Maneli said that while legislative review may be needed to motivate budget increases for some aspects, the committee will work within the current legislative framework around budget process to get possible increases through the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters process in future financial years.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment