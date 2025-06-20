New Trans-Caspian Corridor Connecting China And Azerbaijan Goes Operational
The train, carrying 100 standard containers loaded with clothing, accessories, metal parts, and other goods, will arrive at the port of Turkmenbashi, where the cargo will be transferred across the Caspian Sea by sea to the Azerbaijani port of Baku.
The route passes through key regional transport hubs, including the Khorgos checkpoint on the China-Kazakhstan border, as well as major cities such as Almaty, Tashkent, and Ashgabat.
The introduction of this new corridor is expected to ease pressure on the Aktau–Baku logistics line and speed up the delivery of Chinese goods to markets in Central Asia and Central and Eastern Europe.
This is the 26th international railway route launched by Zhejiang Province under the China–Europe Initiative.
Meanwhile, the European Union is placing considerable importance on the port of Turkmenbashi. EU Commissioner for Energy, Jozef Síkela, who recently visited Turkmenistan, described the port as a vital hub connecting Europe and Asia.
“This corridor will reduce cargo delivery times to Europe to around 15 days, while generating new jobs and investment opportunities," he said.
