Iran Refuses Talks Until Israel Ceases Strikes - FM

2025-06-20 05:07:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that no negotiations will take place as long as Israel continues its strikes against Iran, Trend reports.

“Amid ongoing Israeli aggression, the United States has expressed a desire for negotiations and has repeatedly sent messages in this regard. However, we have made it clear that dialogue is impossible without an end to these attacks and hostilities,” he said on the air of the Iranian state television and radio company.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

