Bosnia Сonfirms No Casualties Amid Iran-Israel Conflict Escalation
The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tehran received calls from six citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tel Aviv was contacted by two of our citizens. All were provided with full support and assistance in relation to the safe departure from the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina continues to closely monitor the development of the situation and appeals to all citizens who are in the affected areas to contact the nearest diplomatic and consular mission of Bosnia and Herzegovina or contact the Ministry's hotline.
