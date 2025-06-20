Talk Of Regime Change In Iran Unacceptable: Kremlin Spokesperson

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Jun 20 (NNN-TASS) – Russia considers any discussion of regime change in Iran completely unacceptable, Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.

“This is unimaginable. Of course, it should be unacceptable, even to talk about it openly,” Peskov told British news outlet, Sky News, in response to Western rhetoric about potential power changes in Tehran.

He warned that, any U.S. involvement in a direct conflict between Israel and Iran will significantly escalate the situation and further destabilise the region.

“The situation is already extremely tense and poses dangers not only to the region but to global stability. Expanding the geography of the conflict and increasing the number of participants would be even more dangerous,” he said.

Peskov further cautioned that, U.S. interference in the Israel-Iran conflict could“open Pandora's box.”

His remarks followed reports that U.S. President, Donald Trump said, Washington is aware of the whereabouts of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but currently does not plan to“eliminate” him.

Trump also demanded Iran's“unconditional surrender,” though he said, he would prefer to avoid deploying military force despite Washington's patience“wearing thin,” following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Peskov said that, Russia's reaction to any potential assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader will be sharply negative.“We would strongly condemn such an act,” he said.– NNN-TASS