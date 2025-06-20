Talk Of Regime Change In Iran Unacceptable: Kremlin Spokesperson
“This is unimaginable. Of course, it should be unacceptable, even to talk about it openly,” Peskov told British news outlet, Sky News, in response to Western rhetoric about potential power changes in Tehran.
He warned that, any U.S. involvement in a direct conflict between Israel and Iran will significantly escalate the situation and further destabilise the region.
“The situation is already extremely tense and poses dangers not only to the region but to global stability. Expanding the geography of the conflict and increasing the number of participants would be even more dangerous,” he said.
Peskov further cautioned that, U.S. interference in the Israel-Iran conflict could“open Pandora's box.”
His remarks followed reports that U.S. President, Donald Trump said, Washington is aware of the whereabouts of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but currently does not plan to“eliminate” him.
Trump also demanded Iran's“unconditional surrender,” though he said, he would prefer to avoid deploying military force despite Washington's patience“wearing thin,” following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.
Peskov said that, Russia's reaction to any potential assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader will be sharply negative.“We would strongly condemn such an act,” he said.– NNN-TASS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment