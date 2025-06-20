Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Evacuates Citizens From Iran

2025-06-20 05:05:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, June 20 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Friday that more than 40 Spaniards have been evacuated from Tehran due to the regional military escalation and instability.
"The first phase of the evacuation of Spaniards has concluded successfully," Albares told reporters, adding that the Spaniards, including residents and transients, in Tehran have happily crossed the border with Armenia."
"There are just over 40 Spaniards, as well as some citizens of other nationalities," he said, hoping that in a few hours they would be flying to Spain, where they could be reunited with their families. (end)
