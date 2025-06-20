403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, New Zealand Discuss Enhancing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 20 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Friday to discuss ways to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
According to the Xinhua News Agency, the talks were held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Prime Minister Luxon arrived in China on Tuesday for a four-day official visit.
President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and New Zealand have always developed their bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect since the establishment of diplomatic ties over 50 years ago.
He called for prioritizing cooperation and bilateral relations to deepen trade and investment ties, unlock potential in technological innovation, climate action, and infrastructure, and expand exchanges in education, culture, and youth engagement.
China's President urged both sides to find common ground, set aside differences, and manage disagreements appropriately, noting that their shared history was free of significant conflicts or fundamental clashes of interests.
He further emphasized the importance of both Beijing and Wellington defending the United Nations-centric international order and the World Trade Organization's WTO-based multilateral trading system - in order to uphold international fairness and move towards a more just and rational global order.
On his part, Prime Minister Luxon stated that New Zealand highly values its relationship with China and has witnessed remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership during President Xi Jinping's 2014 visit to New Zealand.
He reaffirmed New Zealand's commitment to the One-China policy, expressed eagerness to maintain high-level exchanges based on mutual respect and understanding, and to further expand quality cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, dairy products, tourism, culture, and education.
Luxon added that Wellington stands ready to maintain constructive dialogue and coordination with Beijing to safeguard the multilateral trading system and tackle common global challenges.
He also expressed New Zealand's support for China's hosting of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM). (end)
slq
According to the Xinhua News Agency, the talks were held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Prime Minister Luxon arrived in China on Tuesday for a four-day official visit.
President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and New Zealand have always developed their bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect since the establishment of diplomatic ties over 50 years ago.
He called for prioritizing cooperation and bilateral relations to deepen trade and investment ties, unlock potential in technological innovation, climate action, and infrastructure, and expand exchanges in education, culture, and youth engagement.
China's President urged both sides to find common ground, set aside differences, and manage disagreements appropriately, noting that their shared history was free of significant conflicts or fundamental clashes of interests.
He further emphasized the importance of both Beijing and Wellington defending the United Nations-centric international order and the World Trade Organization's WTO-based multilateral trading system - in order to uphold international fairness and move towards a more just and rational global order.
On his part, Prime Minister Luxon stated that New Zealand highly values its relationship with China and has witnessed remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership during President Xi Jinping's 2014 visit to New Zealand.
He reaffirmed New Zealand's commitment to the One-China policy, expressed eagerness to maintain high-level exchanges based on mutual respect and understanding, and to further expand quality cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, dairy products, tourism, culture, and education.
Luxon added that Wellington stands ready to maintain constructive dialogue and coordination with Beijing to safeguard the multilateral trading system and tackle common global challenges.
He also expressed New Zealand's support for China's hosting of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM). (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment