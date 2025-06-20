Repton Dubai Unveils Bold New Campus Transformation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 20 June 2025; Repton Dubai is delighted to announce a major campus redevelopment that will transform the student experience and set a new benchmark for education in the region. The transformational campus upgrade is designed to elevate every aspect of school life. Every corner of the school is being thoughtfully reimagined to support world-class learning, creativity, and wellbeing.

The new masterplan includes the creation of a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Centre and an expansive Sports Village – alongside extensive enhancements to Early Years Centre, and main School Reception. Taking place over the summer and due to be completed during Term 1 of the 2025-26 Academic Year, each space is purpose-built to inspire curiosity, nurture talent, and prepare students for a future without limits. The programme marks a bold step in Repton's commitment to providing an environment where students are rounded, grounded, and unbounded – equipped with the skills, confidence and character to thrive in a fast-changing world.

At the heart of the redevelopment is the Repton Performing Arts Centre, a purpose-built, professional-grade facility that promises to transform the creative life of the school. Featuring a 600-seat auditorium, music practice rooms, dance and drama studios, recording suites and intimate rehearsal areas, the centre is designed to inspire. From Year 1 to Year 13, every Reptonian will have the opportunity to explore, perform, and flourish.

In parallel, work is underway on the Repton Sports Village, which will offer world-class facilities for athletes at every stage. The new facilities will include two full-sized rugby/football fields, a junior pitch, a 200-metre running track, a 100-metre sprint track, and a large multi-sport astro-turf area with a central cricket square and integrated cricket nets. New shaded courts for netball, padel, and pickleball will further enhance year-round play. In addition, the two indoor basketball courts will be fully refurbished, and major enhancements to the swimming pools will ensure Reptonians benefit from top-tier facilities across every discipline. More than just infrastructure, this space will cultivate resilience, teamwork, and leadership – with renewed focus on coaching and wellbeing at every level.

In the Early Years Centre, every element has been thoughtfully redesigned with child development at its core. Corridors and classrooms support cognitive, motor, social, and emotional growth through flexible, play-based environments that flow naturally between indoor and outdoor spaces. Signature features such as the Wonder Library, Imaginarium Theatre, and calming hideaway nooks enrich every stage of early learning.

Creating a powerful first impression, the newly designed School Reception will act as a daily touchpoint for the entire school community. The welcoming atrium, anchored by a central caf invites parents to linger, connect and feel at home. With diverse seating areas, warm aesthetics and thoughtful design details, the space celebrates the school's proud 450-year legacy with Repton UK while creating a calm, enriching experience from the moment parents and students arrive.

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director – UAE Schools for Cognita Middle East, said: 'Across our schools in the UAE, we are committed to delivering outstanding environments that enrich every aspect of student life. This redevelopment at Repton Dubai reflects that ambition – creating inspiring, future-ready spaces where students can excel in the classroom, on the stage, and in sport.'

Mr. Khaled AlMheiri, Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Governors at Repton Dubai, added: 'Repton Dubai has always stood for excellence – built on a rich heritage dating back over 450 years to Repton UK. This transformation honours that tradition while boldly looking to the future. It's a proud moment for our school community and a statement of our ongoing commitment to world-class education.'

This transformation marks the first stage of a broader, multi-phase masterplan. Phase 1 includes the development of the Performing Arts Centre, Sports Village, and enhancements to Early Years, and School Reception which are currently underway and scheduled for completion during Term 1 of the 2025–26 academic year. Phase 2 will see the upgrade of the Science Laboratories, along with a wide-ranging series of further developments set to elevate the campus even more – details of which will be announced over the coming months.

Repton Dubai's facilities upgrade represents an exciting future for its students, families and wider community. With innovation and care at its heart, the school is creating an environment where excellence can flourish-in every subject, on every stage, and in every moment of learning.