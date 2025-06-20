UK Lawmakers To Vote On Assisted 'End Of Life' Bill For Terminally Ill Adults Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a transformative step towards social policy change years after breakthrough legislation was made through legalisation of abortion in 1967, UK is set to vote on assisted death of terminally ill adults today.

British lawmakers will deliberate on one of the most consequential social policy decisions on June 20. The first time the issue of assisted dying was discussed by the Members of Parliament was in November, when 330 voted members voted in support to 275.

The proposed legislation, being shepherded through Parliament by Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, underwent significant changes after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill faced months of scrutiny.

The Labour MP Kim Leadbeater expressed confidence that the lawmakers will back the bill and said,“We have the most robust piece of legislation in the world in front of us... and I know that many colleagues have engaged very closely with the legislation and will make their decision based on those facts and that evidence, and that cannot be disputed," AP reported.

UK's Parliamentary Bills website describes it as,“A Bill to allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life; and for connected purposes.”

Proponents of the Assisted Dying bill contend that individuals with terminal diagnosis must be provided with a choice at the end of their lives.

What opponents of Terminally Ill Adults Bill say

However, this bill has faced scrutiny on several occasions and the opponents argue that the disabled and elderly could be at risk if the bill is passed. They are vulnerable of being coerced, directly or indirectly, to end their lives to relieve the burden on family members or save money, AP reported.

Meanwhile, some argue that measures should be taken to improve palliative care to ease suffering.

What happens if the Bill is passed

If the bill receives lawmaker's approval, terminally ill adults aged over 18 in England and Wales can apply for an assisted death. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would be applicable on those individuals who are deemed to have less than six months to live.

Proponents of the bill say wealthy individuals can travel to Switzerland, which allows foreigners to legally end their lives, while others have to face possible prosecution for helping their loves ones die.