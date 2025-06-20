Air India Delhi-Pune Flight Suffers Bird Hit Airline Cancels Return Journey, Offers Refund On Cancellation
Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is being offered to passengers who opt for it, the Tata Group airline said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi.Air India Delhi-Pune flight cancelled
The bird strike came to light after the plane landed safely in Pune and was being prepared for the return flight.
“Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune,” team Air India said in a statement.Air India international, domestic flights cancelled
Four international and four domestic Air India flights were cancelled. Affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai:Air India's international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai
2. AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne
3. AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi
4. AI2204 from Dubai to HyderabadDomestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi
2. AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi
3. AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai
4. AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
